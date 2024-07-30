Men’s water polo recap, July 30: Australia stuns defending gold medalist Serbia
USA Today
Australia kicked off Day 2 of men’s water polo action with a huge upset of Serbia, the two-time defending gold medalists.
USA Today
Australia kicked off Day 2 of men’s water polo action with a huge upset of Serbia, the two-time defending gold medalists.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.