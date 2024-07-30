Men’s triathlon race postponed to Wednesday due to River Seine water quality
Getty Images
The men’s triathlon at the Paris Olympics will not go ahead as planned on Tuesday as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high.
Getty Images
