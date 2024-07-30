How Hungary’s Orbán uses control of the media to escape scrutiny and keep the public in the dark

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has extended his party’s control over the media, directly affecting informed democratic participation. Opposition politicians have long complained that they only get five minutes of air time every four years on public television, the legal minimum, to present their platforms before elections. His Fidesz party has won four consecutive two-thirds majorities in parliament, but is now facing its stiffest challenge yet from a former insider who has set up his own party. Opposition lawmakers and independent analysts say many Hungarians simply aren’t aware of corruption scandals and other abuses because they aren’t reported by media outlets loyal to Fidesz.

