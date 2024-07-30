Heavy rain in northern Vermont leads to washed out roads and rescues
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Heavy rain has washed out some roads and led to about two dozen rescues in northern Vermont, nearly three weeks after many farmers and residents in the state were hit by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The National Weather Service in Burlington says some areas got 6 to 8 inches of rain starting late Monday and saw flash flooding. Flood warnings were in effect through Tuesday morning. Most of the rain fell in St. Johnsbury and surrounding areas, about 35 miles northeast of the state capital of Montpelier. More rain was possible in the region.