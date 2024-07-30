French success continues in canoe slalom on home course
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sport
Recapping the results of the heats in men’s C-1 and women’s K-1 on day four of canoe slalom at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sport
Recapping the results of the heats in men’s C-1 and women’s K-1 on day four of canoe slalom at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.