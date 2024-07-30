Skip to Content
Equestrian recap, July 30: Denmark, Merrald tops dressage Day 1

Nanna Skodborg Merrald and horse Zepter of Team Denmark compete in the Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Qualifier on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles on July 30
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Recap of Day 1 of the equestrian dressage competition, including updates on the team and individual standings.

