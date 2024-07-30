Skip to Content
Coco Gauff’s quest for tennis gold ends as top American falls to Donna Vekic in Round 3

Coco Gauff’s gold medal campaign came to a close on Tuesday an emotion-filled match, when the No. 2 seed fell to Croatia’s Donna Vekic, 7-6, 6-2.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

