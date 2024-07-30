Skip to Content
China’s Wang and Sun win table tennis mixed doubles gold

Yingsha Sun and Chuqin Wang of Team China celebrate their victory in the table tennis mixed doubles gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Published 7:06 AM

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha beat North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong 4-2 in the table tennis mixed doubles final to win the gold medal on Tuesday.

NBC Olympics

