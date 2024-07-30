Skip to Content
News

China’s Olympic champion Li blames coaches for team’s Paris defeat

Zhang Boheng of China performs on the parallel bars during the men's individual qualification on day one of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Zhang Boheng of China performs on the parallel bars during the men's individual qualification on day one of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
By
Published 11:01 AM

Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Chinese gymnastics legend blames coaching for the country’s second-place finish in the men’s team final at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content