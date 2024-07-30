Skip to Content
Americans shock Australia with last-second try to win bronze in women’s rugby

U.S. women huddle before a match.
Published 10:39 AM

The Americans stunned Australia, scoring a last-second try to steal a 14-12 victory and win the bronze medal in women’s rugby.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

