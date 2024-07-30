Air New Zealand scraps its 2030 carbon emissions target, saying solutions are costly and scarce

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Air New Zealand has scrapped its 2030 carbon emissions reduction targets, citing lags in producing new planes, a lack of alternative fuel and “challenging” regulatory and policy settings. The move by the national carrier highlighted the hurdles vexing carriers and policymakers in confronting aviation emissions. The airline said on Tuesday it was still committed to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. The carrier would establish new “near-term” emissions reduction targets that would “better reflect the challenges relating to aircraft and alternative jet fuel availability,” CEO Greg Foran said in a written statement.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.