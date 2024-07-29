Skip to Content
News

Women’s rugby recap, July 29: Great Britain shakes off South Africa upset bid

Isla Norman-Bell grabs a hold of Kemisetso Baloyi's hair in a rugby sevens match at the Olympics
Isla Norman-Bell grabs a hold of Kemisetso Baloyi's hair in a rugby sevens match at the Olympics
By
Published 5:32 AM

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The third session of women’s sevens matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics will decide the classification and quarterfinal matchups.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content