White House says no need to restrict “open-source” artificial intelligence — at least for now

AP Technology Writer

The White House is coming out in favor of “open-source” artificial intelligence technology, arguing in a report Tuesday that there’s no need right now for restrictions on companies making key components of their powerful AI systems widely available.

“We recognize the importance of open systems,” said Alan Davidson, an assistant secretary of the U.S. Commerce Department, in an interview with The Associated Press.

As part of a sweeping executive order on AI last year, President Joe Biden gave the U.S. Commerce Department until July to talk to experts and come back with recommendations on how to manage the potential benefits and risks of so-called open models.

The report is the U.S. government’s first to delve into a tech industry debate between developers such as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI who advocates closing off their models’ inner workings to guard against misuse, and others, such as Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has lobbied for a more open approach they say favors innovation.

“A year ago, there was a strong narrative about risk and long-term concerns about AI systems being too powerful,” said Davidson, administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. “We continue to have concerns about AI safety, but this report reflects a more balanced view that shows that there are real benefits in the openness of these technologies.”

The NTIA’s report says “current evidence is not sufficient” to warrant restrictions on AI models with “widely available weights.” Weights are numerical values that influence how an AI model performs. But it also says U.S. officials must continue to monitor potential dangers and “take steps to ensure that the government is prepared to act if heightened risks emerge.”

Though set in motion last fall, Tuesday’s report comes at a time when AI policies are now a subject of U.S. election politics in the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, has previously voiced strong support for open-source AI, warning that CEOs of big technology companies are pushing for regulations that could entrench their incumbent positions.