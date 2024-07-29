Skip to Content
What to know before the women’s rugby quarterfinals

Sammy Sullivan plays at the 2024 Paris Games.
Published 9:57 AM

The women’s rugby tournament advances to the quarterfinals. The U.S. women are set to face Great Britain in a rematch of the Tokyo quarterfinals.

