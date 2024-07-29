United States, Argentina rugby players swap shorts, turn heads at Paris Olympics
Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images
Two rugby sevens Olympians bypassed the classic jersey swap for something more unusual.
Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images
Two rugby sevens Olympians bypassed the classic jersey swap for something more unusual.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.