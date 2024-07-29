Skip to Content
U.S. women turn on the jets in the second half to rout Japan in Olympic opener

A'ja Wilson reacts after scoring vs. Japan
A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were dominant down low to lead the U.S. women’s basketball team to its 56th consecutive Olympic win.

