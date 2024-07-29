Skip to Content
Triathlon swimming training canceled over River Seine water quality

A spectator at the Seine River during the Opening Ceremony
Paris Olympics organizers canceled triathlon swimming training for the second consecutive day on Monday due to water levels in the Seine River.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

