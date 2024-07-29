Triathlon swimming training canceled over River Seine water quality
USA TODAY
Paris Olympics organizers canceled triathlon swimming training for the second consecutive day on Monday due to water levels in the Seine River.
USA TODAY
Paris Olympics organizers canceled triathlon swimming training for the second consecutive day on Monday due to water levels in the Seine River.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.