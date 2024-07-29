Skip to Content
News

Team USA comes up just short of incredible comeback after pushing China to the brink

Team United States celebrates winning the first set during the Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A match between the United States and China on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on July 29
Team United States celebrates winning the first set during the Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A match between the United States and China on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on July 29
By
Published 10:12 AM

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Team USA looked down and out down two sets to none, but forced a fifth set after an amazing comeback that came up just short.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content