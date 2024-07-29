Team USA comes up just short of incredible comeback after pushing China to the brink
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Team USA looked down and out down two sets to none, but forced a fifth set after an amazing comeback that came up just short.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Team USA looked down and out down two sets to none, but forced a fifth set after an amazing comeback that came up just short.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.