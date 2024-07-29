Skyrocketing power bills draw protests near Pakistan’s capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Protests over skyrocketing power bills have shut down a major road into Pakistan’s capital as some 3,000 supporters of a major Islamist party continue a sit-in despite pouring monsoon rains. The protesters are demanding that the government withdraw taxes on electricity to offset price hikes. They have occupied a road in the garrison city of Rawalpindi since Friday. The government raised power prices 26% during the last fiscal year, before tacking on another 20% increase on July 13. In Pakistan’s southwest, meanwhile, thousands protested against police violence, an internet shutdown and highway closures. At least two people, including a soldier, were killed in the clashes.

