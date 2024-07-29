Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan is about to blow our minds
Getty Images
Sifan Hassan is a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion already, but she’s about to attempt an epic accomplishment in Paris.
Getty Images
Sifan Hassan is a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion already, but she’s about to attempt an epic accomplishment in Paris.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.