Shilese Jones sets sights on LA 2028
© Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK
Six-time world medalist Shilese Jones confirms ACL tear, plans to train for LA 2028.
© Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK
Six-time world medalist Shilese Jones confirms ACL tear, plans to train for LA 2028.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.