Over a decade later, ‘JimmerMania’ returns at Paris Olympics

As a college player at BYU, Jimmer Fredette captured the imagination of the whole country. Now with the U.S. men’s 3×3 basketball team, he has a chance to go global.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.