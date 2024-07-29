Skip to Content
News

Over a decade later, ‘JimmerMania’ returns at Paris Olympics

Jimmer Fredette speaks during Team USA media summit
Jimmer Fredette speaks during Team USA media summit
By
Published 8:00 AM

Getty Images

As a college player at BYU, Jimmer Fredette captured the imagination of the whole country. Now with the U.S. men’s 3×3 basketball team, he has a chance to go global.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content