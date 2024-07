Day 4 of Olympic tennis sifted the draw to the remaining sweet 16, and the on-court action was even sweeter, with the game’s biggest name punching their tickets to Round 3, including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic. Here are the top headlines, final scores and fresh quotes from the grounds of Roland-Garros.

