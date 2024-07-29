NBC News 11’s editorial approach to covering the 2024 general election

Our goal is to produce accurate, transparent, and trustworthy coverage for members of our viewing community while performing an engaged and informed local electorate.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) – Elections this year are different than they’ve ever been. Misinformation is everywhere, AI-driven deep fakes grow and online security issues make it harder than ever to know where to go for the real thing. At News 11, we are your source for unbiased and deep examinations of the candidates and issues on the state and county levels. The presidential race is the biggest on the ballot, but Arizona will choose it’s next U.S. Senator in what is already a tight race, along with its members of Congress and county officeholders. We’re also covering several federal, state and local races in California. The California Primary is already behind us, but the Arizona Primary is just a week away. Then we'll follow the winners on to November.

Our unique position allows us to cover Arizona and California politics along with what's happening along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Arizona, as a swing state, could prove to be crucial in the race for the White House. A swing state is where candidates of both the Democratic and Republican parties have similar levels of support and could be won by either party. With immigration, abortion issues, and highly contested races at the forefront, Arizona may become the most important state to watch this election season. It's not our job to tell you who to vote for but it is our duty to present with you all the information you need in order to help you make a well-informed decision on your ballot.

Earning Trust Through Transparency

To maintain continuity in our coverage, we will take a “beat” approach by assigning specific reporters to cover individual candidates and issues; this will allow our team of journalists to immerse themselves in the subject matter leading up to election day. While it may not always be possible to schedule with 100% consistency, we will do our best.

In our TV and digital stories, we will clearly attribute sources of all data and documentation included in the report.

When we interview a candidate, we will post the full, unedited video version of the interview, as well as a written transcription on website and news app.

When covering multiple candidates running for the same race, we will attempt to fairly compare each by asking the same (or similar) questions and by allowing equal time for each response.

If a candidate chooses not to answer a direct question from one of our reporters, we will make a respectful second attempt to ask the question again. If the candidate selects to not answer a second time, we may choose not include his/her response in our story (the full interview will remain available online, however).

If we choose to interview a political expert, it will be so the individual can help explain a complex issue without taking a political position. We will thoroughly vet the individual’s background and explain why the interview is important/relevant.

When we stream or air a scheduled candidate speech, we will request a hard copy in advance and, when provided, post it with the archived video of the speech.

We will also publish an online Voter’s Guide to help you do your own research on the candidates and issues that will be on November’s ballot. The Voter’s Guide will include links to an online “Civic Center” powered by BallotReady.com; the resource provides information on voter registration, candidate/issue research, and sample ballots.

Our Coverage Priorities

As an independent newsgathering organization, we have developed a list of six coverage priorities to guide our political reporting. The list was derived from audience feedback and internal newsroom discussion and will take priority over orchestrated campaign events organized by individual campaigns.

WHAT ARE THE PRIORITIES

Tracking polls (aka “horse race” polls) may be included as a springboard into an in-depth report or to add context within a story.

Here are links to the polls we will be monitoring, including those used by the broadcast networks:

Producing Accurate & Unbiased Coverage

According to the American Psychological Association, implicit bias “is a negative attitude, of which one is not consciously aware, against a specific social group. Implicit bias is thought to be shaped by experience and based on learned associations between particular qualities and social categories, including race and/or gender. Individuals’ perceptions and behaviors can be influenced by the implicit biases they hold, even if they are unaware they hold such biases.”

Awareness and knowledge of the potential for implicit bias are our best defenses against it influencing our reporting.

We have already adopted the following best practices from the Center for Racial Justice Innovation into our companywide editorial guidelines, and will apply them to our political coverage:

Avoid stereotypes,

Use a multiracial lens, and consider all communities of color,

Focus on actions and impacts, rather than attitudes and intentions,

Ensure headlines, images, captions, and graphics are fair and responsible in their depiction of people (of color), and coverage of the issues.

We will also assign reporters to fact-check statements made by candidates during campaign appearances and in advertising messages paid for by individual campaigns and/or political action committees. Fact-check reporting will include attribution to the sources used to confirm or contradict candidate statements, and we will also include information about who is paying for advertising messages.

Get Engaged and Informed by Checking Our Online Voter’s Guide

To track the stories that are most important to you, we invite you to create a user profile on our website by clicking the bell icon at the bottom right of your screen.

