Mozambique sailor charts new waters for Africa

Deizy Nhaquile of Team Mozambique crosses the line at the end of the second Women's Laser Radial Class race on Day Two of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Published 3:04 AM

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Deizy Nhaquile became the first athlete from Mozambique to qualify her country for sailing at the Games when she raced in Tokyo.

