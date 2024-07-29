Skip to Content
News

Light winds make for big challenges on Day 2 of Olympic sailing

Ian Barrows and Hans Henken compete in men's skiff
Ian Barrows and Hans Henken compete in men's skiff
By
Published 11:00 AM

Getty Images

The wind was light on Day 2 of sailing at the Olympic Games off Marseille, France, but the competition on the water was fierce nonetheless.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content