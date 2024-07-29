Landslides caused by heavy rains kill 8 and bury many others in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Multiple landslides triggered by torrential rains in southern India have killed eight people and left many others feared trapped under the debris. The landslides hit hilly villages in Kerala on Monday after heavy rains battered the state. Rescuers were working to pull out those stuck under mud and debris, but their efforts were hampered due to blocked roads and unstable terrain. India’s weather department has put Kerala on alert as the state has been lashed by incessant rains. India regularly has severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall.

