Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging absentee voting procedure in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging absentee voting procedures in swing state Wisconsin. Thomas Oldenberg is a voter from Amberg, Wisconsin. He filed a lawsuit in February arguing that voters who request absentee ballots through the state’s MyVote database must include a physical copy of the request in the ballot return envelopes. State election officials have maintained that language on the envelope stating that the envelope is a copy of the request satisfies state law and changes at this stage would be disruptive. Online court records indicate Door County Circuit Judge David Weber delivered an oral ruling Monday finding in the state’s favor and dismissing the lawsuit. Oldenberg’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.