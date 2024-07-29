Indonesian leader starts working in new capital despite construction work and lack of facilities

PENAJAM PASER UTARA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who intends to spend his last few months of his presidency in the country’s ambitious new capital, has begun to work from the new presidential palace there, despite the continuing construction work and lack of first-class facilities. Only one month is left before Nusantara is slated to hold its first Independence Day celebration, which is also expected to be the celebration of the official transfer of the Indonesian capital city from Jakarta. But its relocation plan has come into question amid slow construction progress and missed deadlines.

