Skip to Content
News

Harmanpreet strikes again to save India men’s field hockey

Mandeep Singh of Team India (2R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Men's Pool B match between India and New Zealand on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 27
Mandeep Singh of Team India (2R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Men's Pool B match between India and New Zealand on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 27
By
Published 1:02 PM

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a late goal for the second game in a row to force a 1-1 draw with Argentina in Pool B at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content