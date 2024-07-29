Harmanpreet strikes again to save India men’s field hockey

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a late goal for the second game in a row to force a 1-1 draw with Argentina in Pool B at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
