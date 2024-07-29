Guatemala grants temporary residency to Mexican minors who fled violence

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s government has given temporary residency to 207 Mexicans, mostly children, on humanitarian grounds, after they fled across the border last week to escape drug violence. National Immigration Institute Director Danilo Rivera announced Monday that they will have 30 days of legal status after which they could request asylum if they want. Officials have registered at least 44 extended families. Rivera says domestic and international organizations are supporting the families with donations. Early last week, nearly 600 Mexicans crossed the border into Guatemala, later describing harrowing escapes on foot as drug cartels battled around their communities.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.