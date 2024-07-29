Skip to Content
France’s Nicolas Gestin wins canoe slalom gold in home water

Nicolas Gestin of France reacts after winning the men's C-1 final at the Paris Olympic Games at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.
In his first Olympic appearance, 24-year-old Frenchman Nicolas Gestin is a gold medalist, setting the pace before his countrymen in the men’s C-1.

