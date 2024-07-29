U.S. women’s field hockey earns draw with Spain, 1-1
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
The United States women’s field hockey team earned its first point of the tournament, holding Spain to a 1-1 tie in the second match of pool play.
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
The United States women’s field hockey team earned its first point of the tournament, holding Spain to a 1-1 tie in the second match of pool play.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.