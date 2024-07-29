Skip to Content
News

China drops first badminton match of Olympics on day three

Tang Jie Chen and Ee Wei Toh of Team Malaysia celebrate during the Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D match between Team People’s Republic of China and Team Malaysia on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on July 29
Tang Jie Chen and Ee Wei Toh of Team Malaysia celebrate during the Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage - Group D match between Team People’s Republic of China and Team Malaysia on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on July 29
By
Published 11:33 AM

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It took three days, but China has dropped a badminton match at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content