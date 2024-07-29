Chase Budinger gets first Olympic win in return to volleyball roots
Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Former NBA player Chase Budinger made his Olympic debut in beach volleyball Monday alongside playing partner Miles Evans.
Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Former NBA player Chase Budinger made his Olympic debut in beach volleyball Monday alongside playing partner Miles Evans.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.