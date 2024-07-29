Character Does Matter program for local students helps build character and leadership skills

Travis Manion Foundation is motivating and encouraging kids to be the best person they can be

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Travis Manion Foundation is hosting a leadership program for Yuma Elementary School District One (YESD1) students August 2.

The inspiration for the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) comes from its namesake, dedicated to 1stLt Travis Manion, USMC, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of his patrol.

TMF carries on the legacy of selfless service and leadership embodied by Travis and all those who have served, or continue to serve our nation.

Dale Dumo, retired U.S. Marine Officer, TMF Yuma Chapter Leader and Veteran Youth Mentor says his goal is to inform and educate the community about TMF's mission, free resources, opportunities and look for more volunteers to be chapter staff or members, and especially youth mentors.

"The team's mission is to empower veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character and future generations," says Dumo.

Dumo says TMF strives to unite and strengthen communities by training, developing, and highlighting the role models that lead them.

The "Character Does Matter (CDM)" program is a youth mentorship program led by veterans and families of fallen volunteers (plus first responders, role models/leaders, and inspired civilians) that helps develop character and leadership skills in young adults.

TMF is hosting Back to School Character Day + Operation Legacy Project Friday, August 2 from 1-4 p.m. at OC Johnson Elementary School for YESD1 K-8 students.

"Some of the things we highlight are kindness, perseverance, love of learning, perspective right? We give them these life tools to help them not only for the upcoming school year but to do a reset right before they go back," Dumo adds.

Sign-ups are not needed.

300 backpacks will also be handed out with basic supplies in them, along with other cool prizes and merchandise.

Another message from TMF is, "Don't dump, donate."

From 3-4 p.m. on Aug. 2 at OC Johnson Elementary School, TMF is accepting donations for students in need.

"Any old school clothes that your kids don't fit, backpacks, shoes, you know, school supplies, whatever you think they could use," Dumo mentions.

The kids attending Back to School Character Day will then help out and organize the items.

Another event coming up in the future is TMF 9/11 Heroes 5K Run/Walk/Ruck (aka hike w/pack).

It will be on 9/11 from 5:30-6:30 a.m. starting at Caballeros Park.

Dumo says it’s like a virtual run event, but offering a public place/route for people who want to do it together.

"Anyone can join us to do the 5K alongside us for free, or if they’d like a cool TMF 9/11 Heroes Run shirt and merch (proceeds go to TMF mission), or actually want to race and record their times, you can sign up with the link," Dumo states.

You would then click on “Shadow Event Registration."

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Dale Dumo.