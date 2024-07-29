Canada’s Christa Deguchi, Azerbaijan’s Hidayat Heydarov win judo gold
Canadian Christa Deguchi won the gold medal in the women’s under 57kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
Canadian Christa Deguchi won the gold medal in the women’s under 57kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.