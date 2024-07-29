Skip to Content
News

Basketball recap, July 29: Nigeria topples Australia in first upset of women’s tourney

Nigeria's Amy Okonkwo celebrates after making a 3
Nigeria's Amy Okonkwo celebrates after making a 3
By
Published 4:00 AM

Getty Images

Follow all the action in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament on July 29, including Team USA’s opener against Japan.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content