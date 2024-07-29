Skip to Content
At just 17, Lithuanian breaker Dominika Banevic eyes Paris gold

Dominika Banevic of Lithuania competes on her way too winning the gold medal in the WDSF World Breaking Championship on September 24
By
Published 4:52 AM

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

At just 17 years old, Lithuania’s Dominika Banevic is on the verge of a possible Paris Olympic gold medal in the debut of Olympic breaking.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

NBC Olympics

