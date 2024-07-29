At just 17, Lithuanian breaker Dominika Banevic eyes Paris gold
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
At just 17 years old, Lithuania’s Dominika Banevic is on the verge of a possible Paris Olympic gold medal in the debut of Olympic breaking.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
