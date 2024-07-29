A record 191 openly LGBTQ+ athletes are competing in the 2024 Olympics

PARIS (AP) — A record number of athletes openly identifying as LGBTQ+ are competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Activist groups see it as a massive leap for inclusion during a competition that organizers have pushed to center around inclusion and diversity. There 191 athletes publicly saying they are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary athlete who are participating in the Games. That’s according to Outsports, the organization that compiles a database of openly queer Olympians. The group’s co-founder says more people are coming out because “they realize it’s important to be visible.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.