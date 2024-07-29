A cat’s the star at these venues around the world, from museums to bars to government offices

From the White House to a Puerto Rican coffee shop. From 10 Downing St. to Russia’s state museum. Cats are beloved mascots and visitor favorites at institutions around the world. Sometimes they’re there for the cute factor. Sometimes for ratting. Sometimes they even define the place. At the Hemingway museum in Florida, 59 cats roam freely. At the White House, there’s Willow, the Biden family cat and subject of a book by the first lady. Larry is chief mouser at the British prime minister’s residence. Lilibet resides at the five-star Lanesborough Hotel in London. And Hodge hangs out at the Southwark Cathedral. Lule is a crowd favorite at a bar in Kosovo, while Tuesday sauntered into a San Juan coffee shop and stayed.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.