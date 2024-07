The second matchday for women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics delivered the goods in the early games, fueling hopes for the rest of the day in France.

(Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.