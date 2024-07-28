Women’s rugby recap, July 28: Dream start for Americans in pool play
Yukihito Taguchi/USA Today
A running recap of the women’s rugby tournament. Americans start strong with a 36-7 win.
Yukihito Taguchi/USA Today
