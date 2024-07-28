Women’s rugby recap, July 28: Americans remain undefeated in pool play
Kirby Lee/USA Today
Maddison Levy scored three more tries in a dominant Australia win. The Americans continued their strong play with a 24-5 win over Brazil.
Kirby Lee/USA Today
Maddison Levy scored three more tries in a dominant Australia win. The Americans continued their strong play with a 24-5 win over Brazil.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.