Skip to Content
News

Volleyball recap, July 28: Top-ranked Italians off to strong start

Italy faces the Dominican Republic in women's volleyball.
Italy faces the Dominican Republic in women's volleyball.
By
Published 12:14 AM

Getty Images

The women’s volleyball tournament is underway at the 2024 Paris Olympics, highlighted by the top-ranked Italians defeating the Dominican Republic.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content