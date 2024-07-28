Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from the Paris Olympics after catching a cold

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee says tennis player Anhelina Kalinina withdrew from the Games because she caught a cold following rainy weather in Paris. She says they waited for competition to start on the courts, where it was raining Saturday, and she woke up Sunday with a sore throat. During the opening ceremony Friday, athletes from around the world paraded on boats as heavy rain fell, soaking their uniforms. The showers continued Saturday. For Kalinina, the Paris Games were supposed to be her Olympic debut.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.