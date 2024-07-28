Skip to Content
Skiffs all weather permits as Olympic sailing gets underway

Sailors compete in windsurfing
Published 7:07 PM

ICON Sport/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Lack of wind off Marseille prevented windsurfing from starting, but the 49er skiffs got three races in apiece on Day 1 of sailing at the Paris Olympic Games.

NBC Olympics

