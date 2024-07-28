Sizzling shooting display powers U.S. past Serbia in Olympic opener
Getty Images
It was an offensive explosion for the U.S. to kick off the Paris Olympics, as LeBron James and Kevin Durant powered Team USA to a win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
Getty Images
It was an offensive explosion for the U.S. to kick off the Paris Olympics, as LeBron James and Kevin Durant powered Team USA to a win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.