Skip to Content
News

Olympic table tennis recap, July 28: Sun and Wang march towards gold

Chuqin Wang of China competes in a mixed doubles semifinal during the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals at George R
Chuqin Wang of China competes in a mixed doubles semifinal during the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals at George R
By
Published 7:24 AM

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The men’s and women’s number one seeds Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha advance to the table tennis round of 32 for China.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content