Olympic table tennis recap, July 28: Sun and Wang march towards gold
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
The men’s and women’s number one seeds Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha advance to the table tennis round of 32 for China.
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
The men’s and women’s number one seeds Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha advance to the table tennis round of 32 for China.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.