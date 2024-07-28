Olympic surfers sleep on a cruise ship in Tahiti, a first for the Games

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Cardboard beds might be Paris’ solution to providing athletes a place to sleep for the 2024 Olympics. But some 10,000 miles away in Tahiti, where the surfing competition is taking place, it’s a cruise ship. While media has been restricted from boarding the ship, athletes have shared photographs and videos on their social media giving the public a tour of what the Olympics say is the first-ever floating athlete village.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.